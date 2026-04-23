PSL 11: Mohammad Rizwan achieves major T20 landmark during United clash

RawalPindiz's Mohammad Rizwan watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 23, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan added another feather to his cap as he breached the 9000-run barrier in T20s during the new entrants Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Islamabad United here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Rizwan, who entered the fixture with 8968 runs, made 45 off 38 deliveries and played a pivotal role in RawalPindiz's six-wicket victory over United, which marked their first-ever triumph in the marquee league.

His anchoring knock helped him amass 9000 runs in T20s and become only the third Pakistani batter to achieve the landmark, joining the likes of Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik.

Malik holds the top spot on the elusive list with 13571 runs in 515 innings, followed by Babar with 12331 in 343.

Most runs by a Pakistan batter in T20s

Shoaib Malik – 13571 runs in 515 innings Babar Azam – 12331 runs in 343 innings Mohammad Rizwan – 9013 runs in 280 innings Fakhar Zaman – 8859 runs in 325 innings Mohammad Hafeez – 7946 runs in 348 innings

Overall, Rizwan is the 30th batter to breach the 9000-run barrier in T20s, joining legendary cricketers like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

West Indies great Gayle holds the record of scoring the most runs in the shortest format with 14562 runs, while Malik is the only Pakistani in the Top 10, occupying the seventh spot.

Furthermore, Rizwan has equally encouraging numbers in T20Is as he is seventh on the list of leading run scorers with 3414 in 93 innings, led by compatriot Babar, who has accumulated 4596 runs in just 136 innings at a remarkable average of 38.94.