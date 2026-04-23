Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 11, LQ vs KK Match 35

This collage of pictures shows Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Karachi Kings' David Warner. — PSL

LAHORE: The 35th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Fierce rivals Qalandars and Kings have come face-to-face 23 times, and the 2020 champions dominate the head-to-head records with 15 victories, while the holders have eight triumphs to their name.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Haris Rauf.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Jason Roy, Salman Ali Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan (wk), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Rizwanullah and Mohammad Hamza.