New York Mets end 12-game skid with win over Minnesota Twins

New York Mets designated hitter Brett Baty reacts after hitting an RBI triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Citi Field on — Reuters

New York Mets finally ended their 12-game losing streak with a narrow 3–2 victory over the Minnesota Twins here at Citi Field on Wednesday.

The long-awaited win was sealed at 9:57 pm local time when Luke Weaver struck out Byron Buxton to secure the final out, prompting relief among players and fans alike.

However, the victory was overshadowed by an injury to star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who exited the game with tightness in his left calf.

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Lindor will undergo an MRI scan, with a stint on the injured list appearing likely. The setback came on the same night Juan Soto returned after a three-week absence due to a calf strain.

Lindor had been in fine form, contributing two hits and an RBI before his injury, which occurred while scoring from first base.

Meanwhile, Bo Bichette shifted to shortstop in his absence, though Mendoza stopped short of confirming a long-term replacement.

Despite errors on the bases, including missed scoring chances, the Mets regained control when Mark Vientos delivered a decisive late hit. Pitcher Clay Holmes also impressed, limiting the Twins to two runs over seven innings.

While Soto showed promising signs in his return, Lindor’s potential absence could prove damaging. With a poor start to the season, the Mets already face an uphill battle to revive their campaign.