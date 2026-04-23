WATCH: Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf involved in heated argument during PSL 11 clash

RawalPindiz pacer Mohammad Amir (left) and Islamabad United batter Faheem Ashraf (first from right) involved in heated arguement during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match here at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on April 23, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

KARACHI: RawalPindiz fast bowler Mohammad Amir was involved in a heated exchange with Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

The incident took place on the third delivery of the 17th over when Amir bowled a sharp slow bouncer, which Faheem attempted to upper-cut but instead edged the ball straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

After the dismissal celebration, Amir and Faheem engaged in a heated exchange, with the left-arm pacer gesturing aggressively and signalling him to walk back towards the pavilion.

Faheem responded angrily, walking towards Amir and pointing his bat in an aggressive manner, but was later restrained by Asif Afridi and Saad Masood, who stepped in to defuse the situation and separate both players.





Meanwhile, RawalPindiz decision to bowl first paid the prize as they bundled out Islamabad for 137 in their allotted 20 overs.

Islamabad United made a slow start, with openers Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas finding it difficult to accelerate, as runs came at a sluggish pace early on.

Mohammad Amir struck in the second ball of the fifth over, removing Minhas for six off 11 balls, ending a 20-run opening stand.

Naseem Shah further dented United in the powerplay, dismissing Mohammad Faiq for five off six balls, leaving them 29-2 after 5.5 overs. Saad Masood then struck in the seventh over, getting Shadab Khan for just one run, as Islamabad slipped to 30-3.

Conway and Mark Chapman rebuilt with a vital stand that carried the score past 50, but Daryl Mitchell broke the 49-run partnership by dismissing Conway for 40 off 33 balls (three fours, two sixes), reducing them to 79-4 in 11.3 overs.

Asif Afridi soon removed Chapman for 23 off 18 balls (one four, one six), and wickets kept tumbling as Haider Ali fell for six off 13 deliveries to Saad Masood.

Amir returned to dismiss Faheem Ashraf for 11 off 12 balls, leaving Islamabad struggling at 99-7 in 16.3 overs. Chris Green provided a late push, helping take the total past 100, but was run out in the final over for 29 off 16 balls (two fours, two sixes).

Dian Forrester then finished the innings, removing Mohammad Hasnain for a first-ball duck before dismissing Richard Gleeson to complete his second wicket.