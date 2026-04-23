Mark Selby dominates Jak Jones in crucible rout

An undated picture of Mark Selby. — Reuters

Mark Selby produced a commanding performance at the Crucible Theatre to secure his first World Championship match win in three years, thrashing Jak Jones 10–2 in the opening round of the World Snooker Championship.

The four-time champion, who last lifted the title in 2021, had endured a frustrating spell at the venue, including first-round exits in 2024 and 2025.

Drawn against 2024 runner-up Jones, Selby faced what appeared a tricky test, but instead delivered a clinical display to advance comfortably to the last 16.

Selby established control early, racing into a 7–2 lead in the opening session with breaks of 67, 50 and 78.

He returned in the evening to wrap up the match with minimal fuss, underlining his enduring pedigree on snooker’s biggest stage.

The 42-year-old now prepares to face rising Chinese talent Wu Yize, in what promises to be a compelling second-round encounter.

Despite a dip in form following title wins earlier this season, Selby remains a formidable contender, particularly over the longer format.

After the match, Selby admitted to feeling the pressure, noting the difficulty of early exits at such a prestigious event.

He also praised his upcoming opponent, describing Wu as a potential future world champion.

Jones, meanwhile, revealed he struggled with asthma during the match, which affected his composure and breathing. However, he conceded that Selby’s dominance likely would have secured victory regardless.

Elsewhere, Neil Robertson edged ahead 5–4 against Pang Junxu in their first-round clash, with the match set to conclude on Thursday evening.