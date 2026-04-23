RawalPindiz beat Islamabad United to register first win in PSL 11

RawalPindiz batter Kamran Ghulam (left) and Mohammad Rizwan pictured during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 22, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Rawalpindiz ended their eight-match losing streak after securing a six-wicket victory over former champions Islamabad United on Thursday at the National Bank Stadium.

Chasing 138, RawalPindiz reached the target in the 19th over, losing four wickets, thanks to a solid finishing effort from skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam.

The innings got off to a poor start as opener Abdullah Fazal was dismissed on the very first ball of the match for a duck.

Ghulam and Rizwan then steadied the innings with a composed partnership, easing the pressure as runs flowed freely. Their stand crossed the 50-run mark and helped take the team past the half-century total.

However, the 78-run partnership was broken when Chris Green struck, removing Kamran Ghulam, who played a fine knock of 42 off 30 deliveries, including five fours and one six.

Pindiz were reduced to three wickets when Shadab Khan dismissed Rizwan, who fought well for his 45 runs off 38 balls, featuring five fours and a six, leaving the side at 92-3 in 12.5 overs.

The pressure continued as sharp fielding from Shadab Khan resulted in Sam Billings being run out at the non-striker’s end for just two runs.

Daryl Mitchell and Dian Forrester then guided RawalPindiz to victory, with Mitchell remaining unbeaten on 32 off 25 balls, hitting two fours and a six, while Forrester contributed 13 runs to seal the win.

Batting first, the former champions were dismissed for 137 in their allotted 20 overs, as RawalPindiz’s bowling attack produced a standout display throughout the innings.

Islamabad United made a cautious start as openers Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas struggled to accelerate, with runs coming at a slow pace in the early overs.

However, Mohammad Amir made the breakthrough on the second ball of the fifth over, dismissing Minhas for six off 11 balls, including one boundary, to end the 20-run opening partnership.

United slipped further in the final over of the powerplay when Naseem Shah joined the attack and removed Mohammad Faiq for five off six deliveries, leaving Islamabad at 29-2 after 5.5 overs.

The pressure mounted in the seventh over when Saad Masood struck, claiming the key wicket of Shadab Khan for just one run, leaving United reeling at 30-3.

Devon Conway and Mark Chapman then attempted to stabilise the innings, sharing a crucial partnership that took the total past the 50-run mark.

However, Daryl Mitchell broke the 49-run stand by dismissing Conway, who scored a fighting 40 off 33 balls, including three fours and two sixes, reducing Islamabad to 79-4 in 11.3 overs.

Asif Afridi added to United’s troubles by trapping Chapman lbw for 23 off 18 deliveries, an innings featuring one four and a six.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as Haider Ali was dismissed for six off 13 balls, again courtesy of Saad Masood, who completed his spell effectively.

Mohammad Amir returned to the attack and removed Faheem Ashraf, who made 11 off 12 deliveries, leaving Islamabad struggling at 99-7 in 16.3 overs.

Chris Green then attempted to revive the innings with a brisk contribution, pushing the total beyond the 100-run mark and adding valuable late runs in search of a defendable score.

However, Islamabad United’s innings ended shortly after, with Green run out in the final over for 29 off 16 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes.

Dian Forrester then wrapped up the innings by dismissing Mohammad Hasnain for a first-ball duck, before removing Richard Gleeson to claim his second wicket.