Jalen Williams suffers hamstring injury against Phoenix Suns

An undated picture of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams suffered a suspected left hamstring injury during Wednesday’s 120–107 Game 2 victory over the Phoenix Suns and did not return to the court.

Head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed after the match that the team believes Williams aggravated his left hamstring.

He added that further medical assessment would be carried out in the coming days before providing any clearer update on the severity of the injury or possible recovery timeline.

“We think he aggravated his left hamstring,” Daigneault said. “We’ll take a look at it in the next couple of days and update you appropriately.”

The incident occurred in the third quarter with 6:26 remaining, when Williams appeared to pull up after missing a contested fast-break lay-up.

He immediately grabbed his left leg and signalled towards the bench before visibly indicating discomfort.

He was later seen mouthing “left hammy” and deliberately committed a foul in order to exit the game, walking straight to the locker room for evaluation.

Williams did not address the media following the game at the Paycom Centre.

The injury is a setback for the Thunder forward, who has been in impressive form during the postseason after an injury-disrupted regular season in which he featured in just 33 games.

He recorded 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Game 1, before adding 19 points and four assists in 23 minutes during Game 2.

Daigneault praised his performance, noting that Williams was playing with strong intensity and efficiency before the setback.

The Thunder now hold a 2–0 lead in the first-round series, with Game 3 scheduled for Saturday in Phoenix. Williams’ availability for that fixture remains uncertain.