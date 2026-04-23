Lahore Qalandars to kick off Global Super League campaign as schedule unveiled

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking wicket with teammates during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against RawalPindiz here at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on April 18, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: The schedule for the Global Super League (GSL), set to be held in the West Indies, has been officially announced, with the tournament scheduled to take place from 23 July to 1 August in Guyana.

The event will feature five teams, including Pakistan’s Lahore Qalandars. Other participating sides include Australia’s Perth Scorchers, the UAE’s Desert Vipers, USA’s San Francisco Unicorns and Caribbean Premier League franchise Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Lahore Qalandars will begin their campaign against Perth Scorchers on 23 July, followed by a clash against Desert Vipers on 24 July. They will then face Guyana Amazon Warriors on 26 July before taking on San Francisco Unicorns on 29 July.

The team finishing at the top of the table will qualify directly for the final, while the second and third-placed teams will compete in a qualifier on 31 July. The final is scheduled to be played on 1 August.

Qalandars’ upcoming GSL stint will mark their second appearance in the competition, having previously featured in its inaugural edition in 2024, where they finished fourth in the five-team tournament.

The title in that edition was won by Rangpur Riders from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The second edition of the tournament was won by Guyana Amazon Warriors, who are now set to defend their title in the third edition.

Global Super League 2026 – Fixtures

Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Time Zone: AST

July 23 (Thursday)

• 10:00 – Lahore Qalandars vs Perth Scorchers XI

• 19:00 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs San Francisco Unicorns

July 24 (Friday)

• 10:00 – Lahore Qalandars vs Desert Vipers

July 25 (Saturday)

• 19:00 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Desert Vipers

July 26 (Sunday)

• 10:00 – San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI

• 19:00 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars

July 27 (Monday)

• 19:00 – San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers

July 28 (Tuesday)

• 19:00 – Desert Vipers vs Perth Scorchers XI

July 29 (Wednesday)

• 10:00 – Lahore Qalandars vs San Francisco Unicorns

• 19:00 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Perth Scorchers XI

July 31 (Friday)

• 19:00 – Qualifier: Second Place vs Third Place

August 1 (Saturday)

19:00 – Final: First Place vs Winner of Qualifier