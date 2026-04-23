RawalPindiz win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad United in PSL 11

RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan (first from right) flips the coin as Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (centre) calls during the toss ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 23, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: RawalPindiz have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad United in the 34th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abdullah Fazal, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Asif Afridi and Mohammad Amir.

Islamabad United: Sameer Minhas, Devon Conway (wk), Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain.

Head-to-Head

Historically, the two sides have faced each other once in the ongoing edition, where the three-time champions United secured a convincing victory over Pindiz, showcasing their dominance with a strong all-round performance.

Form Guide

RawalPindiz have so far remained winless in the tournament and were the first to be knocked out ahead of the playoffs, but will look to conclude their campaign with at least one win, having lost eight consecutive matches with two games remaining.

Meanwhile, the three-time champions will look to carry forward the same winning momentum, with four wins in their last five matches, as they aim to strengthen their chances of finishing in the top four.

RawalPindiz: L, L, L, L, L (most recent first)

Islamabad United: W, L, W, W, W