Erling Haaland prioritises win as Manchester City edge Burnley

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after his shirt is ripped against Arsenal in Premier League on April 19, 2026. — Reuters

Norwegian professional footballer Erling Haaland insisted that securing the victory was the only priority after Manchester City edged out Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday, a result that moved them above Arsenal on goals scored.

The Norwegian striker netted the decisive goal in a match where City dominated proceedings, registering 28 attempts on goal, nine of which were on target.

Despite the one-goal margin, Haaland stressed that efficiency and results matter more than the scoreline or missed opportunities.

Speaking to international media after the match, he explained that the team’s mindset is firmly focused on winning rather than individual statistics.

“We had a lot of chances but I’m happy, we won and that’s the most important thing,” he said. “It’s all about winning, no matter how. We try to play our football and we just try to win, that’s what you need in your mindset.”

He further emphasised the importance of maintaining focus on the collective objective.

“Don’t think about goals, think about winning,” Haaland added, highlighting Manchester City’s pragmatic approach during a tightly contested title race.

The victory sees both Manchester City and Arsenal level on 70 points after 33 matches, with an identical goal difference of +37.

However, City have now scored three more goals than the Gunners, which places them at the top of the table with just five games remaining.

Pep Guardiola’s side now turn their attention to a busy schedule, starting with an FA Cup semi-final clash against Southampton on Saturday, followed by a Premier League fixture against Everton on 4 May.

With the title race finely balanced, every result is expected to be crucial in the final stretch of the season.