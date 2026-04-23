Cristiano Ronaldo guides Al Nassr into Asian final berth

An undated picture Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters

Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo guided Al Nassr into the final of the Asian Champions League Two after a commanding 5–1 victory over Qatar’s Al Ahli SC on Wednesday, keeping the Saudi side on course for their first major trophy since his arrival in December 2022.

Although the 41-year-old Portuguese forward did not find the net during his 78-minute appearance, it was Kingsley Coman who stole the spotlight with a superb hat-trick to power Al Nassr’s comeback.

Al Ahli had an early opportunity to seize control when they were awarded a penalty in the seventh minute, but Julian Draxler’s effort was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Bento.

The visitors, however, broke the deadlock shortly afterwards as Sekou Yansane cut in from the right and curled a precise low finish into the far corner.

Al Nassr responded swiftly, with Coman levelling from close range after Angelo surged down the left flank.

The momentum quickly shifted, and Angelo soon turned scorer himself, calmly finishing after being set up by Sadio Mane.

Just before half-time, Coman struck again, reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the box to give the hosts a comfortable advantage.

He completed his hat-trick in the 64th minute, latching onto another pass from Angelo and finishing with composure.

Abdullah Al-Hamdan added a late goal to seal an emphatic win.

Al Nassr, who currently lead the Saudi Pro League with five matches remaining, will face Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the final in Riyadh on 17 May.