Manchester City end Arsenal’s reign, relegate Burnley with narrow win

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their first goal past Burnley's Martin Dubravka against Burnley in Premier League on April 22, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City ended Arsenal’s six-month reign at the top of the Premier League and confirmed Burnley’s relegation with a hard-fought 1–0 victory here at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

An early strike from Erling Haaland, who finished clinically after just five minutes, proved decisive.

While the goal suggested City might go on to record a commanding win, they struggled to convert further chances against a resilient Burnley side.

Haaland came close to adding to his tally, striking the post and forcing saves, but Pep Guardiola’s team lacked their usual cutting edge.

Despite dominating possession and creating opportunities, they were unable to extend their lead, leaving the contest tense until the final whistle.

The result sees City move level with Arsenal on 70 points after 33 matches, with identical goal difference, but Guardiola’s side now lead the table on goals scored.

Arsenal, who had held top spot since October, have faltered in recent weeks, allowing City to seize the initiative.

For Burnley, however, defeat confirms their drop to the Championship. Sitting on 20 points and 13 adrift of safety with only four matches remaining, their fate is sealed despite a spirited performance.

Chances fell to players such as Zian Flemming and Antoine Semenyo, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Guardiola praised his side’s effort but admitted frustration at missed opportunities, while Burnley’s players earned applause for their determination in a difficult campaign.

"We played a really good game, unfortunately we missed a lot of chances. We defended better in the second half. Second half we had less problems," Guardiola said.

"It was such a demanding game on Sunday. It is not easy after three days but in the Premier League you have to adjust. We are used to doing it. We competed really well, we made a really good game but it's a pity the chances we had."