Lamine Yamal injury scare after decisive penalty in Barcelona win

An undated picture of Right winger Lamine Yamal. — Reuters

Right winger Lamine Yamal suffered a worrying injury moments after converting the decisive penalty as FC Barcelona edged past Celta Vigo to strengthen their grip at the top of La Liga.

The 18-year-old calmly dispatched his spot-kick in the 40th minute at the Nou Camp after weaving into the penalty area and being fouled by Yoel Lago.

However, celebrations were cut short as Yamal immediately signalled distress, clutching his left hamstring before collapsing to the turf.

Medical staff rushed on, and the teenage forward was helped off the pitch before heading straight down the tunnel, visibly struggling. He was replaced by Roony Bardghji as Barcelona held on for a narrow but crucial victory.

The result extends Barcelona’s lead to nine points with six matches remaining, putting the reigning champions firmly on course to retain their title.

Manager Hansi Flick will now be anxiously awaiting updates on Yamal’s condition, with a potentially decisive clash against Real Madrid looming next month.

Spain will also be concerned, with the youngster expected to play a key role at the upcoming international tournament in June. Yamal has been in outstanding form this season, registering 16 goals and 11 assists in La Liga.

Teammate Pedri expressed hope that the injury is not serious, stating that further tests would determine the extent of the problem.

He added that Yamal should remain calm, backing the young star to make a swift recovery.

"I hope [his injury] is for as few weeks as possible. Tomorrow he'll be tested and we'll see what it is," Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri told Movistar Plus.

"I wish him the best of luck, and he should stay calm - he's young and will surely recover well."