Pakistan vs England: PCB to ban social media to shut door on 'honey traps'

Pakistan stars have a tendency to get caught in honey traps laid by corrupt elements. — Photo: AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as part of its standard operating procedure (SOPs) for the upcoming tour of England, will reportedly ban use of social media and tell its players to shun approaches by unknown individuals, especially women.

The board, through as many as four separate lectures on Thursday, will inform the touring party on how to carry themselves in England and adhere to the strict tour guidelines in a bid to avoid any unpleasant event, which there have been plenty on Pakistan's previous visits to the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the national squad will have to spend much of their time in their hotel rooms, isolated from the outside world in order to minimise the possibility of them contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus that has ravaged the world, in particular England, where more than 42,000 patients have died.

READ: Haider Ali, Kashif Bhatti named in 29-player squad for upcoming England tour

With the team secluded an in a proverbial bubble, the players were expected to rely on their laptops, phones, social media and TV to pass time. However, the PCB, it is believed, will ban the use of social media during England tour, shutting a major avenue of relief for players.

The PCB would so do as it fears the possibility of corrupt elements trying to get to the players through phone or social media - or lay the 'honey trap' for susceptible players through the opposite sex.

In order to shut that door, the board will tell the playing staff to be on their pristine best behaviour when in England. The board, in the upcoming lectures, will reiterate its anti-corruption, anti-doping, biosecurity protocols and social media policy.

It has also directed team manager Mansoor Rana to take strict action in case of any violations.

READ: Touring party to undergo round 1 of coronavirus testing

Pakistan vs England: PCB to ban social media to shut door on 'honey traps'