Usman Khan sets major PSL record with century against Sultans

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Usman Khan celebrates scoring his century during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 22, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen's wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan on Wednesday etched his name into the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a swashbuckling century against Multan Sultans in the 33rd match of the ongoing eight-team tournament here at the National Bank Stadium.

Usman, who walked out to bat at No.5 when the Kingsmen were reeling at 48/3 in 5.2 overs, with Muhammad Ismail on a hat-trick, would have been caught behind on the first delivery he faced, but the Sultans did not appeal.

The right-handed batter made the most of the rare opportunity with belligerent hitting and ended up top-scoring with 101 off just 47 deliveries, studded with 10 sixes and five fours.

As a result, Usman became the first batter in the history of the marquee league to score four centuries, surpassing the likes of Babar Azam, Rilee Rossouw and Kamran, who all have three each.

Most centuries in PSL

Usman Khan – four in 33 innings Kamran Akmal – three in 74 innings Rilee Rossouw – three in 97 innings Babar Azam – three in 106 innings

Notably, Usman scored his first three PSL centuries for Multan Sultans, whom he represented in three editions, before being roped in by debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen as a direct signing in the Diamond category for Rs46.2 million ahead of the historic players' auction.

For the unversed, Usman's first PSL century came against 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 edition, while his next two came in the subsequent season against Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, respectively.

Usman also holds the record of scoring the fastest century in the history of PSL, which came off just 36 deliveries against the Gladiators.