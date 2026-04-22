Azam Khan rues Karachi Kings' injury woes after defeat against Zalmi

Karachi Kings' Azam Khan plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 22, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings' wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan emphasised that consistent injury setbacks derailed their ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 campaign following a gruelling defeat against leaders Peshawar Zalmi in the 32nd match of the tournament here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Kings got off to a flamboyant start to their campaign as they won each of their first three matches against Quetta Gladiators, defending champions Lahore Qalandars and RawalPindiz, respectively.

But their winning run was halted by leaders Zalmi, while captain David Warner's back injury added further to their woes as he missed their next three matches, which they lost to slip down to the seventh position in the standings.

The Kings suffered another injury setback in their recently concluded fixture against Zalmi as all-rounder Danish Aziz walked off the field holding his shoulder after bowling just one over, during which he conceded only one run.

Meanwhile, Azam highlighted the issue at the post-match press conference for their match against Zalmi, stressing that the Kings have been unable to form a consistent combination due to repetitive injury setbacks.

"We faced a number of injuries, and because of that, we could not maintain our momentum, which became a reason for the defeat. In the first three matches, our combination was well settled," said Azam.

"Injuries have been the main problem. Even today, Shahid Aziz suffered a shoulder injury, and because of such setbacks, we have not been able to form a consistent combination," he added.

The seven-wicket defeat against Zalmi significantly reduced the Kings' chances of qualifying for the playoffs as they now need to win both their remaining PSL 11 matches against Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, respectively, besides wanting the outcome of certain matches to come in their favour.

However, their wicketkeeper batter Azam insisted that the team would fight even if there was just one per cent chance.

"Even if there is just a one per cent chance, we will all strive to take the team forward," Azam stated.

"Until the local players perform well, you cannot win," he noted.