PSL 11: Usman's record ton helps Kingsmen stun Sultans in run-fest

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Usman Khan celebrates scoring his century during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 22, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan's record-setting fourth century helped Hyderabad Kingsmen chase down a 214-run target and beat Multan Sultans by four wickets in the 33rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Set to chase a daunting target, the Kingsmen knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and three balls to spare, courtesy of Usman's century.

The Kingsmen got off to a dismal start to their innings as they lost Maaz Sadaqat (seven) in the second over with just 13 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Labuschagne then knitted a one-sided 34-run partnership for the second wicket with Saim Ayub, who could muster five off 10 before falling victim to Ismail, who struck again on his next delivery, dismissing Kusal Perera for a golden duck, to reduce the Kingsmen to 48/3.

The back-to-back dismissals paved the way for Usman to walk out and bat at No.5, and although he would have been caught behind on the first delivery had Sultans appealed, he turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting.

Usman shared a 123-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Marnus Labuschagne, during which both batters brought up their half-centuries.

Experienced pacer Peter Siddle eventually broke the partnership in the 16th over by dismissing compatriot Labuschagne, who made 61 off 41 deliveries with the help of nine fours.

Meanwhile, Usman continued his onslaught and brought up his well-deserved century on the final delivery of the 17th over, bowled by Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Siddle, however, caused a major stir in Kingsmen's pursuit by dismissing Glenn Maxwell (two) and centurion Usman in the pulsating 18th over.

Usman remained the top-scorer for the Kingsmen with a quickfire 101 off just 47 deliveries, studded with 10 sixes and five fours.

Following Usman's dismissal, Kingsmen required a further 26 off 12 deliveries, and Hassan Khan's blazing 24-run cameo steered them over the line with three balls to spare.

For Sultans, Siddle and Ismail took three wickets each, while the rest went wicketless.

Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne's decision to field first backfired as the former champions racked up 213/7 in their 20 overs.

The Sultans made a flamboyant start to their innings as their in-form opening pair of Smith and Farhan dominated the Kingsmen's bowling attack to put together a 132-run partnership, which saw both batters bring up their respective half-centuries.

Glenn Maxwell eventually broke the monumental stand on the third delivery of the 13th over by getting Farhan caught at long-on.

Farhan remained a notable contributor to the Kingsmen's total, scoring 66 off 43 deliveries, laced with fours and four sixes.

Smith then joined forces with Josh Philippe and intensified the onslaught against the Kingsmen's bowlers, the highlight of which was a 28-run over of Hunain Shah, during which he brought up his maiden PSL century with a six.

The Sultans' mainstay eventually fell victim to Hassan Khan on the fourth delivery of the 17th over and walked back after top-scoring with 106 off just 50 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and six sixes.

Sultans then suffered another blow on the first delivery of the next over when in-form Shan Masood was cleaned up by Mohammad Ali and thus slipped further to 188/3.

Wicketkeeper batter Philippe and all-rounder Mohammad Imran could contribute 19 and nine not out, respectively, as the Kingsmen's bowlers pulled things back at the backend by taking four wickets in the last two overs.

For Kingsmen, Akif Javed picked up three wickets for 30 runs in his three overs, while Ali, Maxwell, Hassan and Hunain bagged one apiece.