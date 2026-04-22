Sri Lanka Cricket makes tweaks to revised schedule of LPL 6

Jaffna Kings' players and support staff celebrate winning LPL 2024 after defeating Galle Marvels in the final at the Rana Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 21, 2024. — AFP

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced making further tweaks to the revised schedule of the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), now set to run from July 10 to August 5 this year.

The upcoming edition of the LPL was originally scheduled to be played in the November-December window last year, but was postponed in October to "prepare" for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which Sri Lanka co-hosted alongside India from February 7 to March 8.

Later, in December, the SLC confirmed that the sixth edition of its top-flight T20 league will be played in the mid-year window from July 8 to August 8, featuring five teams.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the tournament has been further postponed by a day and will now commence on July 10, while its final has been pulled back to August 5.

Notably, unlike the previous update, the SLC did not specify the number of teams that would be participating in the tournament and instead revealed that it will be played across four venues – Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground and Rana Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, alongside Kandy's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Rangiri Dambullah International Cricket Stadium.

"The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 will be held from 10th July to 5 August 2026," the SLC said in a statement.

"The sixth edition of the much-anticipated T20 league will be played across four venues: SSC, Colombo; RPICS, Colombo; PICS, Pallekele; and RDICS, Dambulla," it added.

The cricketing body further shared that the online portal for foreign players' registration will be opened on May 4.

For the unversed, the fifth edition of the LPL was played in July 2024, which saw Jaffna Kings clinching their third title by defeating Galle Marvels in the final.