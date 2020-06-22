Sourav Ganguly (L) poses with Avishek Dalmiya (C) and Snehashish Ganguly (R). Photo: PTI

Snehasish Ganguly, the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), has denied rumours of testing positive for Covid-19, Times of India reported.

Snehasish, who is the brother of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, was quoted in a statement by CAB clarifying that he was completely fine.



"I am perfectly healthy and doing office [work] every day. The news doing the rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," Snehasish said.

"I hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news."

The West Bengal state health department on Friday reported that Snehasish, including his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law, had tested positive for the virus.

"All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of Covid-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly's ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home," a senior official said.

Sourav Ganguly's brother denies 'baseless' rumours of contracting Covid-19