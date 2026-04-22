PSL 11: Hyderabad Kingsmen win toss, elect to bowl first against Multan Sultans

Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne (centre) flips the coin as Multan Sultans' Ashton Turner (left) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 22, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen have won the toss and opted to field first against Multan Sultans in the 33rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Waseem Jr and Mohammad Ismail.

Head-to-head

The upcoming fixture marks only the second meeting between Sultans and Kingsmen, while their maiden face-off saw the 2021 champions emerge victorious by six wickets.

Matches: 1

Multan Sultans: 1

Hyderabad Kingsmen: 0

Form Guide

Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as the 2021 champions have four victories in their last five completed matches, while the debutants have three triumphs in as many games.

Overall, Sultans have six victories in the ongoing PSL 11 and thus sit second on the points table with 12 points after eight matches, and a victory over Kingsmen would seal their qualification for the playoffs with a match to spare.

Kingsmen, on the other hand, have three triumphs in seven matches, which came consecutively after four successive defeats.

Multan Sultans: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: W, W, W, L, L