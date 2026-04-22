PSL 11 points table after Karachi Kings register fifth straight defeat

Karachi Kings pacer Hasan Ali celebrates his wicket with teammates during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Peshawar Zalmi here at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on April 22, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings’ run of disappointing performances continues as they registered their fifth straight defeat in the ongoing Pakistan Super League PSL 11 after being crushed by Peshawar Zalmi here on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

According to the updated PSL 11 points table Kings sit at the seventh spot with three wins and five defeats out of eight games with six points and net run rate of -1.292.

Peshawar Zalmi continue to showcase their dominance in the ongoing tournament as they remain unbeaten with eight wins in nine games with one match washed out carrying 17 points and net run rate of 2.645.

Multan Sultans sit at the second spot with six wins and two defeats out of eight games with 12 points and net run rate of 0.545 and will qualify for the playoffs after registering their win over Hyderabad Kingsmen in Wednesday’s double header clash.

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 8 8 0 1 17 2.645 Multan Sultans 8 6 2 0 12 0.545 Islamabad United 7 4 2 1 9 1.481 Lahore Qalandars 8 4 4 0 8 -0.503 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -0.355 Hyderabad Kingsmen 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 Karachi Kings 8 3 5 0 6 1.292 RawalPindiz (E) 8 0 8 0 0 -1.647

It is pertinent to mention that Zalmi’s decision to bowl first seemed to be the wrong call at first but turned out to be a good one for them as they restricted Karachi Kings to 182-9 in 20 overs courtesy of a hat trick taken by pacer Ali Raza in the final over.

Opener Jason Roy top scored with 85 off 51 deliveries chipping in 11 fours and two sixes while Azam Khan played a cameo of 35 off 19 balls comprising three fours and three sixes.

In reply Zalmi chased down the total losing three wickets in the 19th over courtesy of Kusal Mendis and Farhan Yousaf’s aggressive batting who dismantled Kings’ bowling line up and sealed the win.

Farhan Yousaf remained unbeaten on 54 off 35 balls hitting four fours and three sixes while Kusal Mendis top scored with a superb 80 off 43 deliveries including five fours and four sixes.