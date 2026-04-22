Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 11, HK vs MS Match 33

This collage of pictures shows Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne (left) and Multan Sultans' Ashton Turner. — PCB

KARACHI: The 33rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was played between former champions Multan Sultans and debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

The upcoming fixture marks only the second meeting between Sultans and Kingsmen, while their maiden face-off saw the 2021 champions emerge victorious by six wickets.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Waseem Jr and Mohammad Ismail.