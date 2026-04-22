LeBron James stars as Los Angeles Lakers take control with win over Houston Rockets

Wembanyama blow as Spurs fall to Trail Blazers

By Web Desk
April 22, 2026
An undated picture of American professional basketball player LeBron James. — Reuters

American professional basketball player LeBron James delivered a vintage performance as the Los Angeles Lakers took firm control of their play-off series with a 101-94 victory over the Houston Rockets here at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Despite missing key scorers Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves through injury, the 41-year-old James led from the front with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

His leadership ensured the Lakers moved 2-0 ahead in the best-of-seven first-round series.

James emphasised that his team matched the opponent’s urgency in Game 2 by raising their intensity and delivering a strong overall performance.

“Just as hard as we played in Game 1, we had to double that in Game ??2,” James said.

“We understood what they wanted to come in [with], the desperation they were going to have, so we had to be even more desperate. And I thought we played a hell of a game.”

Houston welcomed back Kevin Durant, who scored a team-high 23 points. However, the veteran struggled for consistency, committing nine turnovers and managing just three points in the second half.

Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama suffered a major setback as the San Antonio Spurs fell 106-103 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The French star was ruled out after sustaining a concussion following a heavy fall in the second quarter. 

He had scored five points prior to the incident and has now entered the league’s concussion protocol.

Scoot Henderson starred for Portland with a game-high 31 points, helping level the series at 1-1.

In the Eastern Conference, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe combined for 59 points as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics 111-97 to draw their series level.

Jaylen Brown scored 36 points for Boston, while Jayson Tatum added 19 in a losing effort.

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