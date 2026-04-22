LeBron James stars as Los Angeles Lakers take control with win over Houston Rockets

An undated picture of American professional basketball player LeBron James. — Reuters

American professional basketball player LeBron James delivered a vintage performance as the Los Angeles Lakers took firm control of their play-off series with a 101-94 victory over the Houston Rockets here at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Despite missing key scorers Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves through injury, the 41-year-old James led from the front with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

His leadership ensured the Lakers moved 2-0 ahead in the best-of-seven first-round series.

James emphasised that his team matched the opponent’s urgency in Game 2 by raising their intensity and delivering a strong overall performance.

“Just as hard as we played in Game 1, we had to double that in Game ??2,” James said.

“We understood what they wanted to come in [with], the desperation they were going to have, so we had to be even more desperate. And I thought we played a hell of a game.”

Houston welcomed back Kevin Durant, who scored a team-high 23 points. However, the veteran struggled for consistency, committing nine turnovers and managing just three points in the second half.

Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama suffered a major setback as the San Antonio Spurs fell 106-103 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The French star was ruled out after sustaining a concussion following a heavy fall in the second quarter.

He had scored five points prior to the incident and has now entered the league’s concussion protocol.

Scoot Henderson starred for Portland with a game-high 31 points, helping level the series at 1-1.

In the Eastern Conference, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe combined for 59 points as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics 111-97 to draw their series level.

Jaylen Brown scored 36 points for Boston, while Jayson Tatum added 19 in a losing effort.