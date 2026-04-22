Wyatt Langford injury concern after Texas Rangers win

An undated picture of Wyatt Langford. — Reuters

Wyatt Langford was forced to leave the Texas Rangers’ 5–1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates here at Globe Life Field on Tuesday after experiencing stiffness in his right forearm, raising concerns over the fitness of one of the club’s most in-form players.

The 24-year-old outfielder exited the contest following the fourth inning and was replaced by Ezequiel Duran.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Langford revealed that the discomfort began during a swing, prompting caution from both the player and the team’s medical staff.

“It's pretty aggravating just having to deal with stuff like this,” Langford said.

Langford is scheduled to undergo an MRI scan on Wednesday to determine the severity of the issue. The Rangers will be hoping for encouraging results, given his recent impressive form at the plate.

Prior to the injury, Langford had been one of Texas’ standout performers, collecting seven hits in 14 at-bats during a weekend series in Seattle, despite the Rangers losing two of the three games.

His contributions have been key in maintaining the team’s offensive momentum early in the season.

In Tuesday’s game, Langford showed early discipline by drawing a walk and stealing his third base of the campaign in the opening inning. However, he later struck out in the third before ultimately departing the game a short while later.

The Rangers will now await further medical updates, with Langford’s availability potentially crucial as they look to build consistency in the coming fixtures.