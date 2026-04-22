Mendis, Farhan help Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings to stay unbeaten

Peshawar Zalmi batters Farhan Yousaf (left) and Kusal Mendis exchanging fist bumps during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 22, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi maintained their unbeaten run in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, securing their eighth straight victory with a seven-wicket win over Karachi Kings on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing 183, Zalmi reached the target in 18.5 overs for the loss of just three wickets, powered by blistering knocks from Kusal Mendis and Farhan Yousaf.

The chase began confidently as openers James Vince and skipper Babar Azam provided a solid foundation, scoring freely and setting the tone with a fluent partnership.

However, Hasan Ali provided the breakthrough, removing Vince for 16 off 10 balls, which included two fours and a six, ending the 37-run opening stand.

Zalmi then lost their second wicket inside the powerplay as Abbas Afridi dismissed Babar Azam, who made 25 off 19 deliveries with four boundaries and a six, leaving the side at 45-2 in 5.2 overs.

Mendis anchored the innings in fine style, continuing to score at a strong pace as he brought up his fourth PSL half-century.

Peshawar slipped to 95-3 when Aaron Hardie was dismissed cheaply for five off six balls by Khushdil Shah.

Mendis found solid support from Farhan Yousaf as the duo rebuilt the innings with a composed and crucial 50-run partnership, steering Zalmi into a commanding position.

Yousaf then shifted gears, striking boundaries at will as Zalmi comfortably crossed the 150-run mark.

He eventually sealed the victory in style, finishing the chase with a boundary to bring up his maiden PSL half-century.

Farhan Yousaf remained unbeaten on 54 off 35 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes, while Kusal Mendis top-scored with a superb 80 off 43 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes.

Batting first, Kings scored 182-9 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a strong batting effort from Jason Roy and Azam Khan.

The team made a steady start as openers David Warner and Jason Roy put on runs in the early overs in search of a solid foundation.

However, Ali Raza struck first, breaking the 35-run partnership by dismissing Warner for 11 off 13 balls with a delivery that crashed into the stumps.

Salman Ali Agha then joined Roy and added valuable runs, while Roy continued to find boundaries as the Kings crossed the 50-run mark with ease.

Karachi were reduced to 71-2 in 7.4 overs when Aaron Hardie dismissed Salman Ali Agha, who made 12 off nine deliveries, including two boundaries.

Roy remained in excellent touch, keeping the scoreboard moving and bringing up his ninth PSL half-century.

He was well supported by Reeza Hendricks as the pair built a useful partnership. However, Sufiyan Muqeem broke the stand by dismissing Hendricks for 13 off 16 balls, leaving Karachi at 98-3 in 12.3 overs.

Azam Khan then joined Roy and added quick runs with aggressive strokeplay, helping Karachi cross the 100-run mark. The duo stitched a 63-run stand and took the total past 150 as the Kings pushed for a strong finish.

Azam was eventually dismissed by Iftikhar Ahmed for 35 off 19 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes, with the score at 161-4 in 17.5 overs.

Jason Roy followed soon after, falling to Mohammad Basit after a brilliant 85 off 51 deliveries, including 11 fours and two sixes.

In the final over, Ali Raza returned to complete a remarkable spell. He conceded 13 runs and was involved in a run-out of Abbas Afridi (6 off 3 balls), while Khushdil Shah was dismissed hit-wicket for 12 on the very next delivery.

Raza then produced a sharp yorker to claim his third wicket, dismissing Shahid Aziz, before completing his hat-trick by removing Hasan Ali for a first-ball duck on the final delivery of the innings.