Manchester United eye Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield rebuild plans

France's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates scoring their first goal against England in FIFA World Cup Qatar on December 10, 2022. — Reuters

Manchester United are monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as part of its plans to strengthen the midfield during the upcoming summer transfer window.

After prioritising attacking reinforcements and the goalkeeping department last year, the club are now focusing on adding quality in central midfield.

Several Premier League-based targets remain under consideration, including Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

However, concerns have been raised over Wharton’s suitability given his similar profile to Kobbie Mainoo, who is close to agreeing a new contract.

United are also exploring options abroad, with Tchouameni emerging as a long-standing target who was previously pursued before his 2022 move to Real Madrid.

The France international, contracted until 2028, has become a key figure at the Bernabeu, although reports suggest Real Madrid could consider a major offer.

In a season of transition at the Spanish club, United believes a significant bid could test their resolve, despite their intentions to extend his contract.

United’s interest is part of a broader rebuild, with Casemiro and Jadon Sancho expected to depart, easing wage constraints ahead of new arrivals.

The potential exit of Marcus Rashford also remains uncertain, with Barcelona holding an option to sign him for €30m before the deadline.

United hope a return to Champions League football can strengthen their financial position, with recruitment expected to be shaped by performance and available market opportunities this summer.

They aim to close the gap on Premier League rivals and build a balanced squad long-term.