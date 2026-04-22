Sameer Minhas eyes bigger goals after PSL exposure with Islamabad United

Islamabad United opener Sameer Minhas celebrates a fifty score during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against RawalPindiz at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 4, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Islamabad United opener Sameer Minhas has set his sights firmly on long-term success at the highest level, saying his ambition goes far beyond franchise cricket as he aims to earn a place in the Pakistan national team.

Speaking in an interview with Geo News, the young batter, who has been gaining valuable exposure in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), believes the tournament is playing a key role in shaping his development and preparing him for international challenges.

“The team is putting in a really good effort, and a lot of players are contributing well,” Sameer said, reflecting on the current PSL season.

Discussing his personal goals, the promising opener emphasised simplicity and clarity in his approach.

“My target is simple: whenever I get an opportunity, I want to make the most of it and play impactful innings for my team,” he stated.

Sameer, who has already represented Pakistan at the Under-19 level, also highlighted the importance of sharing a dressing room with experienced players, calling it one of the biggest advantages of playing in the PSL.

“You learn a lot by being around senior players. From game awareness to improving your skills, there is so much you can pick up. I have spoken to many players and gained valuable insights,” he added.

While many view the PSL as a stepping stone to international cricket, Sameer maintained a composed outlook.

“I don’t think too much about how beneficial it is, but yes, you definitely learn a lot here,” he said.

Looking ahead, Sameer made it clear that his long-term ambition aligns with that of every aspiring Pakistani cricketer.

“Everyone’s goal is to play for Pakistan, serve the country for a long time, and win trophies. That is my aim as well. For now, I want to make the most of every opportunity so that when the time comes, I can perform for Pakistan,” he said.

Recalling his Under-19 journey, Sameer shared that his focus had always been on team success rather than personal recognition.

“I never really thought about the spotlight. We were focused on winning for Pakistan. Winning the Asia Cup was a major goal for us, and we achieved that. Unfortunately, we could not go all the way in the World Cup, but our mindset was always to bring trophies for the country,” he noted.

He also expressed his desire to replicate his junior-level success at the highest level.

“It is every player’s dream to perform for Pakistan at the top level. That is my mindset and, Insha’Allah, I will continue to work towards it,” he said.

On camaraderie and competition within the squad, Sameer revealed that discussions with teammates play a key role in improvement.

“We regularly talk, train together in the nets, and point out each other’s strengths and weaknesses. It helps us improve as players,” he concluded.