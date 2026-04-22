Brighton cruise past Chelsea to rise into sixth as Blues crisis deepens

Brighton & Hove Albion's Ferdi Kadioglu celebrates scoring their first goal with Pascal Gross against Chelsea in Premier League on April 21, 2026. — Reuters

Brighton & Hove Albion produced a commanding performance to beat Chelsea 3-0 in the Premier League clash here at American Express Stadium on Tuesday, deepening the visitors’ crisis and moving above them into sixth place in the table.

Ferdi Kadioglu gave Brighton an early lead before second-half goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck sealed a comfortable win at home.

The hosts struck inside three minutes when Kadioglu side-footed in from close range after a corner was flicked on, giving Brighton an ideal start.

Chelsea almost fell further behind soon after when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez played a loose pass that was intercepted by Carlos Baleba inside the box. Baleba teed up Hinshelwood, but his weak effort was cleared off the line by Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea struggled to threaten and failed to register a shot on target in a disappointing first half.

After the break, substitute Alejandro Garnacho briefly lifted Chelsea’s attacking threat, creating a chance for Romeo Lavia, who fired over the bar.

However, Brighton quickly regained control and doubled their advantage in the 56th minute when Hinshelwood made amends for his earlier miss, finishing a swift counter-attack assisted by Georginio Rutter. Chelsea offered little response as their attacking woes continued.

Danny Welbeck added a third late on after coming off the bench, completing a fifth consecutive league defeat for Chelsea without scoring.

The result leaves them two points behind Brighton, having won just one of their last nine league fixtures, putting their hopes of European qualification in serious doubt.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior criticised his side’s display, describing it as unprofessional and far below the standards expected at the club.

He admitted the performance was one of the most difficult of his career and called for urgent improvement ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.