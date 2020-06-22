Pakistan national cricket team will undergo two rounds of coronavirus tests before leaving for England. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) England-bound players and officials are set to undergo their first round of COVID-19 testing today, Daily Jang reported.

According to the Urdu daily, the tests will be carried out in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Following the first round, the second round of tests will be conducted on June 25.

Pakistan is scheduled to fly out to England on June 30 for its three Tests and three ODIs series.

Due to stringent protocols, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that there will be no practice matches and that the team will have to resort to intra-squad games in a bid to prepare themselves.

"Because of strict protocols due to Covid-19, this time there would be no practice matches ahead of our series against England," he said.

"Our players will prepare for the Test series by playing matches within our squad. We would have 29 players available during the tour so they can have plenty of match practice by having 14-a-side games."

Pakistan vs England: Touring party set for round 1 of coronavirus testing