Mohammad Nawaz under PCB investigation after reported positive drug test

Mohammad Nawaz of Pakistan looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against England at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. — ICC

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is understood to be under investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following reports of a positive test for a recreational substance.

As a result, his proposed move to Surrey for England’s T20 Blast has collapsed.

Nawaz, who has represented Pakistan in 98 T20 internationals, is currently playing for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

A PCB spokesperson confirmed that the matter had been referred by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and that the board had initiated its disciplinary process.

“The International Cricket Council has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board about this matter, and the PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today,” the spokesperson said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declined to comment.

It is understood that the positive test relates to samples taken during this year’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, where Nawaz featured in all seven of Pakistan’s matches.

The Green Shirts were eliminated at the Super Eight stage, with Nawaz scoring 15 runs and taking seven wickets during the tournament.

The 32-year-old had agreed terms with Surrey and was expected to be available for the entirety of the T20 Blast, which runs from 26 May to 18 July.

The PCB had issued him a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the competition just two weeks ago, and Surrey had been preparing to formally announce his signing.

However, the agreement has now been cancelled, and Nawaz will not join the English county side this summer. Surrey have also declined to comment on the matter.

Nawaz has continued to feature regularly for Multan Sultans in PSL 11 and most recently bowled three wicketless overs in their six-wicket win over RawalPindiz in Karachi on Tuesday.