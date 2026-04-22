Major update on Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman’s PSL 11 participation

An undated photo shows Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana (left), who is set to join Peshawar Zalmi, alongside Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who is bound for Lahore Qalandars.

LAHORE: Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana has not applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to rejoin the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, casting doubt on his return to the ongoing tournament, sources have confirmed to Geo Super on Wednesday.

Rana, who was representing Peshawar Zalmi, had initially been granted an NOC by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) until April 13.

However, he has since returned home alongside other Bangladesh players who were featuring in the PSL, after being called up for national duty.

Although Rana was included in the ODI squad against New Zealand, he was not selected for the first two T20Is. Sources also suggest that the BCB is planning to rest him in preparation for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

The two-match series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27, will begin with the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, scheduled from 8 to 12 May.

The second Test will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

As part of a workload management strategy, Rana has opted not to request a fresh NOC to continue playing in the PSL. The right-arm pacer featured in four matches for Zalmi, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.42.

Sources further added that had Rana submitted a request for an NOC, the BCB would have reviewed the situation before reaching a decision.

In a related development, fellow Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman was granted an NOC in two phases.

He received clearance for the PSL until 12 April, and following the ODI series against New Zealand, he holds an NOC from 24 April onwards.

Mustafizur, who represents Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, will be available for the franchise until 3 May.