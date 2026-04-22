Ronnie O’Sullivan dominates opening World Championship session

An undated picture of Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan. — WST

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan made a powerful start to his bid for a record eighth World Snooker Championship title, dominating the opening session against Chinese debutant He Guoqiang.

The 50-year-old won the first five frames in commanding fashion and now leads 7-2 overall. Breaks of 72, 97, and 113 helped him establish control early on, leaving his opponent struggling to respond.

O’Sullivan now needs just three more frames when play resumes on Wednesday at 14:30 BST to secure his place in the last 16.

Elsewhere at the Crucible, world number one Judd Trump produced a strong comeback, recovering from 4-1 down to defeat Gary Wilson 10-5.

Shaun Murphy also progressed in dramatic circumstances, edging out China’s Fan Zhengyi 10-9 in a late-night thriller that ended at 23:46 BST.

Murphy trailed 53-17 in the deciding frame but capitalised on a costly miss from Fan to complete the turnaround.

The match also featured a bizarre interruption when lighting from an adjacent table briefly affected play, although Murphy ultimately held his nerve.

O’Sullivan, who has only played a limited number of ranking events in 2026 after missing the Masters in January, recently reached the final of the World Open in China, where he compiled a record-breaking 153 break.

Competing at the Crucible for a 34th season, victory in his opening match would set up a high-profile last-16 clash with four-time world champion John Higgins.

It is pertinent to mention that Murphy, meanwhile, will face China’s Xiao Guodong in the next round as the tournament intensifies.