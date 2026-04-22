Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 11

Karachi Kings captain David Warner (second from left) flips the coin while Peshawar Zalmi’s Babar Azam (centre) makes the call at the toss ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 22, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi in the 32nd match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), James Vince, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Aaron Hardie, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit Ali and Ali Raza.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Jason Roy, Salman Ali Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan (wk), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hassan Ali and Zahid Mehmood.

Head-to-Head

Historically, the two sides have faced each other 24 times in the tournament, with Peshawar Zalmi holding a clear edge.

Zalmi have won 16 matches, while Karachi Kings have secured eight victories.

Matches played: 24

Karachi Kings won: 8

Peshawar Zalmi won: 16

Form Guide

Karachi Kings will be aiming for a crucial victory as they are currently on a four-match losing streak and on the verge of elimination, having won just three of their seven matches.

Meanwhile, Zalmi will look to maintain their winning momentum as they sit comfortably at the top of the table with seven wins from eight matches.

Karachi Kings: L, L, L, L, W (most recent first)

Peshawar Zalmi: W, W, W, W, W