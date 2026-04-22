Venus Williams suffers 10th straight defeat as Kaitlin Quevedo stuns at Madrid Open

An undated picture of Veteran tennis star Venus Williams. — Reuters

Veteran tennis star Venus Williams endured a difficult outing at the Madrid Open, suffering her 10th consecutive singles defeat in a straight-sets loss to Spain’s rising talent Kaitlin Quevedo.

The 45-year-old former world number one was beaten 6-2, 6-4, marking an unwanted milestone in her illustrious career.

Williams becomes the first former world number one to lose 10 matches in a row since the WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.

Her most recent victory dates back to July last year, when she overcame fellow American Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open.

Despite her current struggles, Williams’ legacy in the sport remains remarkable.

She claimed five Wimbledon titles between 2000 and 2008, along with two US Open crowns, and holds the record for the most Grand Slam appearances, with this year’s Australian Open marking her 95th participation.

She expressed disappointment about missing the Rome tournament due to prior commitments while emphasising her desire to continue building form on the clay court season.

"Yeah, I mean, to get my feet dirty, this was a great start," she said in her post-match news conference at the Madrid Open.

"I'm not able to play Rome, I have other commitments, unfortunately, so I'm really super sad about that, actually. My husband is Italian, so we feel sad that we can't be there. So we would love to keep it going on the clay."

Meanwhile, her younger sister Serena Williams, aged 44, has not competed since the 2022 US Open.

Although she has not officially retired, she remains eligible to return after rejoining the out-of-competition drug testing pool, but no comeback has yet been confirmed.

In contrast, Quevedo, just 20 years old and ranked 140th in the world, delivered an impressive performance in her first WTA 1000 match.

The Spanish wildcard showed resilience, recovering from 3-0 down in the second set to secure victory over Williams, who had already won six of her Grand Slam titles before Quevedo was even born.