Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 11, KK vs PZ Match 32

The collage of photos features Karachi Kings captain David Warner (left) and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam. - PSL

LAHORE: The 32nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between former champions Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Historically, the two sides have faced each other 24 times, with Zalmi holding a dominant edge with 16 wins, while Kings have registered eight victories.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), James Vince, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Aaron Hardie, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit Ali and Ali Raza.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Jason Roy, Salman Ali Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan (wk), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Hassan Ali and Zahid Mehmood.