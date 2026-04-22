Pep Guardiola confirms Rodri set to miss Burnley clash amid injury concern

An undated picture of Manchester City’s Rodri. — Reuters

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri is set to miss Manchester City’s upcoming trip to Burnley, although the manager has eased concerns that the midfielder’s groin injury could sideline him for a prolonged period during the crucial title run-in.

Rodri was withdrawn late in City’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and subsequently underwent tests on Monday.

While the Spain international is not expected to feature at Turf Moor, Guardiola remains hopeful that his absence will be short-lived.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s fixture, Guardiola suggested Rodri could return either for the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton or within the next fortnight, potentially making him available for the clash with Everton.

"I think he will not be ready for tomorrow and we will see for the next games," Guardiola said. Maybe [the FA Cup semifinal] against Southampton [on Saturday] or maybe in 12 days [against Everton]."

The City boss stressed that the situation would be monitored closely over the coming days.

City’s win over Arsenal has reignited the title race, leaving them just three points behind the league leaders. Victory against Burnley would see Guardiola’s side climb to the top of the table, at least temporarily.

However, Guardiola has urged his players to maintain focus and avoid complacency against a Burnley side battling relegation.

He emphasised the importance of building on the momentum gained from defeating Arsenal, warning that any slip-up could prove costly at this decisive stage of the season.

With limited recovery time between fixtures, Guardiola emphasised the importance of both physical and mental readiness as City seeks to sustain their title challenge.