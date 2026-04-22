Real Madrid beat Deportivo Alaves to keep La Liga title hopes alive

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their second goal against Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on April 21, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid kept their faint La Liga title hopes alive with a 2-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves here at the Santiago Bernabeu, reducing the gap to leaders FC Barcelona to six points.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vinícius Junior on either side of half-time secured a much-needed win for the hosts, who were playing their first match since their Champions League quarter-final exit to Bayern Munich.

The result also ended a run of two league matches without victory for Real Madrid.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a composed finish, taking his league tally to 24 goals this season.

Shortly after the break, Vinicius doubled the advantage, meeting a precise pass from Federico Valverde and firing into the bottom corner for his 12th goal of the campaign.

Alaves, battling relegation, pulled one back deep into stoppage time through Toni Martinez, but it proved too little, too late to deny Madrid all three points.

Despite the win, Madrid’s title ambitions remain uncertain, with Barcelona able to restore their nine-point cushion when they face Celta Vigo.

Manager Alvaro Arbeloa praised Vinícius Jr.’s resilience, highlighting how he overcame fan pressure to deliver a match-winning performance.

"Vinícius has always made a big effort in difficult situations," Arbeloa said in his post-match news conference.

"He's carried the team on his back. We can't doubt his attitude. He doesn't hide, he's brave. He's a Madrid fan, he feels the shirt and the badge.

"The crowd is demanding, they want the best from their players. Vini today turned the whistles into applause, he's done it before, and that's what's important."

Madrid next travels to face Real Betis, while Alavés will host RCD Mallorca as the season enters its decisive final weeks.