'Great fun': Steve Smith delighted with Multan Sultans stint on PSL debut

Multan Sultans batter Steve Smith receives the Player of the Match award after their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 win over Rawalpindi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Australian batting star Steve Smith has described his maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign with Multan Sultans as “great fun”, saying he is relishing the experience while remaining focused on finishing the season on a high.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Smith expressed his satisfaction with both his form and the team’s performances.

“I’m just enjoying my time here. It’s been good fun over the last month or so with the Multan team,” he said, adding that the side has played “some really good cricket” and he has enjoyed contributing at crucial moments.

The former Australian captain noted that his transition to an opening role in T20 cricket over recent years has complemented his natural style of play.

“Anyone wants to get up top and have two fielders out for as long as possible. It’s kind of suited the way I play,” he explained.

Smith also praised the PSL for its competitiveness and depth of talent. “It’s been a really good league, there’s so much talent here,” he said, highlighting the quality within the Sultans’ squad and across the tournament.

Reflecting on team dynamics, the right-handed batter spoke warmly about the younger players in the dressing room.

“I’m learning from the younger generation — they’re teaching me everything,” he remarked with a smile, adding that he remains available to support and guide them whenever needed.

Looking ahead, Smith emphasised that the Sultans’ priority is to finish strongly in the group stage and secure a top-two spot.

He also appreciated the hospitality in Pakistan and the franchise environment, although he admitted that the lack of crowd presence has been a slight disappointment.

In the match, the opposition posted a competitive 166 for four in their 20 overs, powered by an unbeaten half-century from Daryl Mitchell and a late flourish by Dian Forrester.

Mitchell top-scored with an unbeaten 58 off 46 deliveries, while Forrester struck a quickfire 37 from just 15 balls. Sam Billings (29) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (26) also made useful contributions.

For the Sultans, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Arafat Minhas claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Multan Sultans chased down the 167-run target with ease, reaching the total for the loss of four wickets with eight balls to spare. Smith led the charge with a blistering 56 off 31 deliveries, featuring three sixes and three fours.

He was well supported by skipper Ashton Turner, who remained unbeaten on 37 off 21 balls, while Sahibzada Farhan and vice-captain Shan Masood contributed 20 runs apiece.

Among the bowlers, Asif Afridi stood out with figures of two for 28 in his two overs, while Razaullah and Saad Masood picked up one wicket each.