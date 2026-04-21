Maaz Sadaqat hails PSL as vital platform for youngsters to showcase talent

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Maaz Sadaqat plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 21, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Young all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat, who is part of Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, believes the tournament continues to serve as a vital platform for youngsters to showcase their talent.

In an interview with Geo News, Maaz reflected on his team's impressive comeback in the ongoing edition and expressed confidence in maintaining the momentum heading into the crucial final phase.

"The team atmosphere is very good, Alhamdulillah. We have made a strong comeback and, InshaAllah, we will try to continue this momentum," he said. "The remaining three matches are very important for us, especially with the knockout stage in sight."

Hyderabad Kingsmen had a slow start to the tournament, struggling to find the right combination in the initial matches. However, series of improved performances have reignited their hopes of finishing in the top four.

"From the beginning, our goal was to make it to the top four. Even when results were not going our way, we believed we could come back. That belief is still there," Maaz noted.

Reflecting on his personal performances, the young batter admitted he has not been fully satisfied despite contributing useful scores, including a sixty-plus innings and a couple of thirties.

"I am not satisfied. The sixty I scored should have been converted into a hundred, and the thirties should have gone on to become bigger scores. That is something I could not achieve," he said. "In the remaining matches, I will try to score a hundred and a fifty to help my team win."

Maaz Sadaqat also shared his assessment of why he has been unable to convert starts into big innings, pointing out the difference in playing conditions, particularly in Karachi.

"In the powerplay, I try to utilise the field restrictions fully. But later on, I realised that the Karachi wicket is a bit slow. You cannot play shots freely here like in other venues," he explained. "You have to spend more time, rotate strike, and pick the right balls to attack. It is different from places like Lahore, where the ball comes onto the bat better."

The youngster also highlighted the valuable learning experience of sharing the dressing room with international stars, revealing how small technical adjustments have already helped improve his batting.

"They guide us a lot during practice. Recently, I was working on my cover drive, but my shots were not going in the right areas," he said. "I was told that my bottom hand was a bit tight, and when I loosened it, my shot-making improved immediately. These are small but very important things."

Looking ahead, Maaz kept his ambitions simple yet clear: to represent Pakistan across all formats and enjoy a long career at the highest level.

"My goal is to play for Pakistan in all three formats, represent my country for a long time, and win matches for the team," he said.

With Hyderabad Kingsmen eyeing a place in the knockout stage, Maaz's hunger for big scores and continuous improvement could prove crucial in the decisive phase of the tournament.