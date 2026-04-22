Lahore Qalandars grant cancer-stricken child's wish to meet Shaheen Afridi

Sameen Rana (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) pose with Farzan ahead of Lahore Qalandars’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 21 2026 — X/@lahoreqalandars

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) defending champions Lahore Qalandars brought joy to a young fan battling cancer by fulfilling his long-cherished dream of meeting his cricketing hero, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The child, identified as Farzan from Qila Didar Singh in Gujranwala, has been courageously fighting a tumour for the past four years. Earlier, in an emotional video message, he expressed his deep admiration for the franchise and shared his wish to meet Afridi.

“My name is Farzan, and I am a huge fan of Lahore Qalandars. My greatest wish is to meet Shaheen Shah Afridi. Does he have time for me?” he said in the video, which quickly gained attention on social media.

Moved by the heartfelt appeal, the Qalandars’ management responded promptly, inviting Farzan to the stadium in Lahore as a special guest. The young fan attended the match, where he finally met Afridi and spent memorable moments with the team.

Captain Afridi presented Farzan with a signed shirt and cap, making the occasion even more special. The franchise described him as a “special Qalandar” and appreciated his courage in battling illness.

"A very special Qalandar is in the house to support us today. Farzan, who has been fighting cancer for four years, wanted to meet his hero Shaheen. Today, he got his wish fulfilled," the post captioned.

A very special Qalandar is in the house to support us today 💚



Farzan, who has been fighting cancer for four years, wanted to meet his hero Shaheen. Today, he got his wish fulfilled🌟🫂 pic.twitter.com/91sOb8NIaI — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) April 21, 2026

Farzan and his father expressed heartfelt gratitude to the team management for their kind gesture. His father also conveyed best wishes for the franchise owners, Atif Rana and Sameen Rana.

The touching story also drew attention from former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who had earlier urged fans on social media to help locate the young supporter.

The initiative highlights the human side of the franchise, showcasing how sport can bring hope and happiness beyond the boundary ropes.