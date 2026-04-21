PSL 11 points table after Multan Sultans crush RawalPindiz

Multan Sultans' Ashton Turner plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against RawalPindiz at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: 2021 champions Multan Sultans registered a comprehensive six-wicket victory over RawalPindiz in the 31st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, the debutants racked up a formidable total of 166/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten half-century and a late blitz by Dian Forrester.

Mitchell top-scored for the bottom-placed side with an unbeaten 58 off 46 deliveries, while Forrester made a quickfire 37, conceding just 15 balls.

Besides them, Sam Billings and captain Rizwan made notable contributions, scoring 29 and 26, respectively.

For Sultans, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Arafat Minhas picked up one wicket apiece.

In turn, the Sultans made light work of the 167-run target as they chased it down comfortably for the loss of just four wickets and eight balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was experienced Steve Smith, who top-scored with a blistering 56 off just 31 deliveries, studded with three sixes and as many fours.

His brilliance was backed by skipper Ashton Turner, who made an unbeaten 37 off 21 deliveries, while Sahibzada Farhan and vice-captain Shan Masood chipped in with 20 each.

Asif Afridi was the standout bowler for the Pindiz as he bagged two wickets for just 28 runs in his two overs, while Razaullah and Saad Masood could claim one apiece.

The six-wicket victory marked Sultans' sixth in eight matches and consolidated their grip on the second position in the PSL 11 standings with 12 points, only behind Peshawar Zalmi, who have 15 points in as many games.

RawalPindiz, on the other hand, succumbed to their eighth consecutive defeat in the tournament and thus remained at the bottom with zero points and a negative net run rate of 1.647.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 8 7 0 1 15 2.911 Multan Sultans 8 6 2 0 12 0.545 Islamabad United 7 4 2 1 9 1.481 Lahore Qalandars 8 4 4 0 8 -0.503 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -0.355 Hyderabad Kingsmen 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 Karachi Kings 7 3 4 0 6 -1.368 RawalPindiz 8 0 8 0 0 -1.647

Three-time champions Islamabad United hold third position with nine points in seven matches, closely followed by holders Lahore Qalandars, who have eight points after playing a game more.

Quetta Gladiators, Hyderabad Kingsmen and Karachi Kings occupy the next three spots as they all have six points, with the previous edition's runners-up having just one game in hand.