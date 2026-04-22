Star pace trio rested as Bangladesh name squad for first two New Zealand T20Is

Taskin Ahmed celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during Bangladesh’s third ODI against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 15, 2026. — AFP

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced the national squad for the first two T20Is of the three-match series against New Zealand national cricket team, scheduled to begin on April 27 and run until May 2.

The opening two matches will be held at the Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram, while the third and final T20I will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The hosts have opted for a revamped pace attack for the initial fixtures, resting key bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, who can also contribute useful runs lower down the order, has earned his maiden T20I call-up.

Fast bowler Ripon Mondal, known for his effectiveness at the death, has also been included as a reward for consistent performances. The 23-year-old has featured in three T20 matches for Bangladesh, all during the 2023 Asian Games cricket competition.

Bangladesh are currently engaged in an ODI series against New Zealand, where they levelled momentum in the second match with a six-wicket victory after losing the opener by 26 runs.

The third and final ODI is scheduled to be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Thursday.

Historically, the two sides have met 20 times in T20Is. New Zealand hold a commanding advantage with 15 wins, while Bangladesh have secured four victories, with one match ending without a result.

Bangladesh squad for first two T20Is: Litton Das (c), Mohammed Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Shaif Uddin and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

Series schedule: