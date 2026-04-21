PFL inks deal with Dream Sports Group to upgrade football venues in Pakistan

Pakistan men's football team poses for a picture ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers match against Tajikistan at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe on June 11, 2024. — PFF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football League (PFL) on Monday forged a landmark partnership with Dream Sports Group (DSG) to uplift the standards of major football stadiums in the country as part of their mutual goal to revive the sport.

According to the PFL, its partnership with DSG directly addresses what it described as Pakistan's most pressing challenge in football – the lack of FIFA-standard venues – as the two parties aim to build 100 sports grounds across the country by 2028.

The PFL further shared that the landmark deal will also lead to the establishment of modern football academies besides stadiums, offering structured pathways for emerging players and strengthening the sport's development at the grassroots level.

PFL chairman Farhan Ahmed Junejo welcomed the development, emphasising that the revival of football in Pakistan was no longer a distant aspiration as the deal eliminates the biggest hindrance – the absence of proper infrastructure – in the launching of the league, whose core goal is to empower emerging players and fulfil the aspirations of football fans across the country.

"Since launching the Pakistan Football League in 2024, our mission has been to serve the dreams of millions of passionate fans and aspiring players. PFL's mission statement ensures that the talented youth of Pakistan shall not be left stranded from living their dreams to represent Pakistan on local and international stage respectively," Junejo was quoted as saying by PFL.

"While everyone eagerly awaits the launch of Pakistan's inaugural football league, the delay has primarily been due to absence of infrastructure and football stadiums/grounds, hence PFL has taken this initiative together with DSG to strengthen the existing infrastructure for football in Pakistan. Which is why, I can say that the revival of football in Pakistan is no longer a distant aspiration—good news is on the horizon, and the dawn of a new era for our fans and talented youth is just around the corner."

DSG chairman Qaiser Baryar echoed Junejo's statement and termed the deal a "game changer" for the sport in Pakistan.

"Joining hands with the Pakistan Football League is a defining moment in our mission. This is not just about building stadiums, but about building dreams," Baryar stated.

"Together, we will create 100 world-class venues, providing young athletes with the facilities they deserve and reigniting the nation's passion for football," he added.

Furthermore, the PFL also shared that it will announce key leadership appointments in the coming weeks, along with a major development related to the league, as it looks to bring in fresh expertise and align itself with international best practices in a bid to revitalise football across the country.