Mohammad Irfan dismisses 'baseless' death rumours

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan. Photo: File

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan on Sunday clarified that rumours of his death circulating on social media were "baseless and fake".

The 38-year-old, known for being the tallest person to play pro cricket with a height of 7ft 1in (2.16 m), rubbished reports which claimed that he had been in a car accident.

"Some social media outlets have been spreading a baseless fake news about my death in a car accident," Irfan wrote on Twitter.

"This has disturbed my family & friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well."

Irfan last played for Pakistan in a T20 international against Australia last November and has taken 109 international wickets in total.

The confusion may have stemmed from the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) announcement of the death of deaf cricketer Mohammad Irfan after a stomach infection.

