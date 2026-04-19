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Digital
Rizwan remains committed to rediscover form amid RawalPindiz's winless PSL 11 run
Rizwan-led Pindiz's knocked out of PSL 11 playoffs race with seventh consecutive defeat
By Web Desk
April 19, 2026
Mohammad Rizwan
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