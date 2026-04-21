PSL 11: Saud Shakeel urges focus ahead of decisive Karachi Kings clash

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel speaks during the post-match presentation after his team defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen in their second Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 29, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain and opening batter Saud Shakeel has reflected on his side’s narrow defeat to Lahore Qalandars, praising Fakhar Zaman’s exceptional innings while also highlighting missed opportunities that ultimately proved costly.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Shakeel admitted that although his side managed to pull things back with the ball at the death, the target of 200 still felt like a par score on the Gaddafi Stadium surface.

"It was a top-quality knock from Fakhar but we had pulled things back at the end with the ball. 200 was a par score on this surface. I think we were in a really good batting phase at one point as well but Rossouw's wicket hurt us," Shakeel said.

The opening batter further explained that the timing of key dismissals shifted momentum away from Gladiators at crucial stages of the chase, adding that even a small extension of a set batter’s stay could have changed the equation.

Despite the setback, he remained optimistic about the team’s chances of qualification, stressing the importance of focusing only on controllable factors going into their final league match.

"If he had stayed for one or two more overs, the match situation could have been different. (On their qualification hopes) I feel even if there's 1 percent chance to qualify, you will be hopeful. The things that are not in our control, we won't focus on them but we have one more match to go and we will try to win that," he stated.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted 197-6, powered by Fakhar Zaman’s blistering 103 off 51 balls, his third PSL century, while Quetta responded with 188-7 despite half-centuries from Rilee Rossouw and Shamyl Hussain.

For the unversed, Gladiators will face Karachi Kings in their final league-stage match on April 25.