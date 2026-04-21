PSL 11 points table after Lahore Qalandars thrash Quetta Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars pacer Ubaid Shah (third from left) celebrates after taking a wicket with his teammates during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 21, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars continued their resurgence with back-to-back victories after defeating Quetta Gladiators by nine runs in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The win lifted Qalandars two places up to fourth from sixth in the updated PSL 11 points table. They now have four wins and four defeats from eight matches, collecting eight points with a net run-rate of -0.503.

Quetta Gladiators, meanwhile, remain in fifth place with three wins and six defeats from nine matches. They have six points and a net run-rate of -0.355, still keeping their slim qualification hopes alive.

Peshawar Zalmi continue their dominant run at the top of the table with seven wins, no defeats and one no-result from eight matches, collecting 15 points and an impressive net run-rate of 2.911.

Multan Sultans are placed second with five wins and two defeats from seven matches, earning 10 points with a net run-rate of 0.529.

Updated PSL 11 Points Table:

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Peshawar Zalmi 8 7 0 1 15 2.911 Multan Sultans 7 5 2 0 10 0.529 Islamabad United 7 4 2 1 9 1.481 Lahore Qalandars 8 4 4 0 8 -0.503 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -0.355 Hyderabad Kingsmen 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 Karachi Kings 7 3 4 0 6 -1.368 RawalPindiz 7 0 7 0 0 -1.796

In the match, Qalandars opted to bat first and made full use of the decision as Fakhar Zaman produced a sensational innings to register his third PSL century.

He scored a blistering 103 off 51 balls, striking 11 fours and six sixes, helping his side post 197-6 in 20 overs.

Charith Asalanka provided solid support with 31 off 24 balls, including three fours and one six.

In response, Quetta Gladiators fell short, finishing on 188-7 despite fighting half-centuries from Rilee Rossouw and Shamyl Hussain, along with a late contribution from Abrar Ahmed.

Rossouw top-scored with 62 off 29 deliveries, hitting five fours and five sixes, while Shamyl made 53 off 31 balls with five fours and three sixes. Abrar remained unbeaten on 24 off 14 balls, hitting five fours, but could not guide his side to victory.