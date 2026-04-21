PSL 11: RawalPindiz win toss, elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan (right) flips the coin as Multan Sultans' Ashton Turner (centre) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: RawalPindiz have won the toss and opted to bat first against former champions Multan Sultans in the 31st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Peter Siddle, M Wasim Jnr, and Momin Qamar.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Razaullah Khan, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Ben Sears.

Head-to-head

The upcoming fixture marks only the second meeting between Multan Sultans and RawalPindiz, while their maiden face-off saw the 2021 champions emerge victorious by seven wickets.

Matches: 1

Multan Sultans: 1

RawalPindiz: 0

Form Guide

Multan Sultans and RawalPindiz enter the fixture on the back of contrasting momenta as the 2021 champions are second in the standings with 10 points after seven matches.

Sultans started their PSL 11 campaign with back-to-back victories over Islamabad United and another debutants, the Hyderabad Kingsmen, before succumbing to a 20-run defeat at the hands of the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, in a rain-affected, high-scoring contest.

The former champions forced an astounding recovery, winning their next two matches comprehensively against Gladiators and Pindiz, respectively, before leaders Peshawar Zalmi halted their winning streak.

Multan Sultans again forced their way back to winning ways by defeating the home side Karachi Kings at the aforementioned venue last week.

RawalPindiz, on the other hand, have lost each of their first seven matches and are thus out of the PSL 11 playoffs race.

Multan Sultans: W, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

RawalPindiz: L, L, L, L, L