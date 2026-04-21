Multan Sultans vs RawalPindiz Live Score, PSL 11, MS vs RP Match 31

This collage of pictures shows Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner (left) and RawalPindiz's Mohammad Rizwan. — PSL

KARACHI: The 31st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was played between Multan Sultans and debutants RawalPindiz here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

The upcoming fixture marks only the second meeting between Multan Sultans and RawalPindiz, while their maiden face-off saw the 2021 champions emerge victorious by seven wickets.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Peter Siddle, M Wasim Jnr, and Momin Qamar.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Razaullah Khan, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Ben Sears.