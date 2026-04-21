Karachi Kings make one addition to squad for PSL 11 remainder

Karachi Kings players in discussion during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have made one addition to their squad for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 by signing leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood.

The Karachi-based franchise confirmed the move in an official statement, highlighting the veteran bowler’s ability to produce breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Mahmood, renowned for his sharp turn and deceptive googly, has previously represented the Kings in the 2024 and 2025 editions of the tournament.

"Karachi Kings make one addition in squad for PSL 11 remainder. A familiar face returns Zahid Mehmood is back with the Kings Squad and all set to weave his magic in blue and red," the post captioned.

With the tournament entering its business end, his knack for providing breakthroughs in the middle overs is expected to be a key asset for the franchise.

The 38-year-old has been a familiar figure in the league, having represented several sides over the years, including Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, alongside his spells with the Kings.

During the ninth edition of the tournament, the 38-year-old featured in six matches for Karachi, taking eight wickets, while his overall PSL record stands at 15 wickets in 15 appearances.

Kings are currently involved in a tight mid-table battle, sitting on six points from seven matches, with three wins and four defeats, and a net run-rate of -1.368.

The Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in their next fixture at Gaddafi Stadium, aiming to improve their position on the table.

Karachi Kings will be hoping the inclusion of Mahmood adds control and wicket-taking options in the middle overs as they push for a place in the knockout stages of the competition.